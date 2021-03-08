Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) One Day Volume Tops $15,205.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $15,205.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be purchased for $0.0872 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00460946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00067163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00076175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00080194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00051270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.62 or 0.00450369 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

