Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in February

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,700 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 28th total of 1,350,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLTHF opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66. Koolearn Technology has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

About Koolearn Technology

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. It operates through three segments: College Education, K12 Education, and Pre-school Education. The College Education segment offers college test preparation and overseas test preparation courses to college students and working professionals.

