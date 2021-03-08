Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in February

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,700 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 28th total of 1,350,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLTHF opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66. Koolearn Technology has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

About Koolearn Technology

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. It operates through three segments: College Education, K12 Education, and Pre-school Education. The College Education segment offers college test preparation and overseas test preparation courses to college students and working professionals.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Koolearn Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koolearn Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit