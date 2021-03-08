Korea Investment CORP Acquires 17,700 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 40,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 50,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $38.81 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

