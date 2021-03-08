Korea Investment CORP Buys 4,500 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,263 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,950,000 after acquiring an additional 229,908 shares in the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.3% in the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 478,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,554,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,379,000 after purchasing an additional 221,745 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Citigroup increased their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

