Korea Investment CORP Decreases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $112.75 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

