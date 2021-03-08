Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 535,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

KSA stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $33.65.

