Korea Investment CORP Sells 7,700 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 86.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 143.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 145.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of WPC opened at $67.70 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $82.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

