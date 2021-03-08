Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Up 27.5%

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) rose 27.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 9,832,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,254,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 190,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $7,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,314,647.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nancy Koss 2012 Trust, Dated 1 sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $2,963,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 832,949 shares in the company, valued at $35,258,731.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,045. Insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

