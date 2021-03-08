Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,120,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 838,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,956,000 after acquiring an additional 187,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $93.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.28.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

