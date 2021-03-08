Larry Froom Sells 8,300 Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$118,441.00.

Larry Froom also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 1st, Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$126,000.00.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,411. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.39 and a twelve month high of C$19.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.47.

HR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.14.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

