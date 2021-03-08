Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Lazard reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

LAZ stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,817. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $46.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,081 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,742,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.