Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $138,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAZ. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

LAZ stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.