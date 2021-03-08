Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in February

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the January 28th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 576.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Legrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $88.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $86.38. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legrand will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

