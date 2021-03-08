Leslie B. Daniels Buys 4,000 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,952. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATEX stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 219,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,905. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. Research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ATEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

