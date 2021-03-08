Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Update

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 344,500 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 28th total of 271,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,374,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of LMNL stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.87. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.