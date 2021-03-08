Linear (LINA) Price Up 29.8% This Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. Linear has a market cap of $175.36 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear token can currently be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.03 or 0.00799525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00041235 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

LINA is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,320,045,819 tokens. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linear

