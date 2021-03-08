Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -185.56, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth about $2,469,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,082,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 40,625 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,782,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

