Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $184.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.33 and a 200 day moving average of $204.90. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.