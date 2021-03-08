Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $184.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.33 and a 200 day moving average of $204.90. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit