Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period.

Shares of SMIN opened at $49.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.12.

