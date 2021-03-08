Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $7.42 Million in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 222,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

