Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 22,882 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,882 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Discovery worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Discovery by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

DISCK stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

