ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of ManpowerGroup worth $63,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 596.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 283,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,804,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $98.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $99.36.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAN. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

