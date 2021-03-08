ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of ManpowerGroup worth $63,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after buying an additional 912,704 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $34,367,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 353,229 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 78.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,508,000 after acquiring an additional 284,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $11,579,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $98.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

