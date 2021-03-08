Master Contract Token Hits Market Cap of $441,013.16 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $441,013.16 and $104,318.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,837.76 or 0.03476786 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00022146 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, "1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. "

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

