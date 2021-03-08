Maxim Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.10 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $168.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
