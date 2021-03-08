Maxim Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.10 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $168.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

