Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.89% of Maximus worth $39,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,060,000 after acquiring an additional 375,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $276,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Maximus by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188,264 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Maximus by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,001,000 after buying an additional 49,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE MMS opened at $84.47 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

