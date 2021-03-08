Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,540,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 11,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after purchasing an additional 461,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $118,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,038,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,783,000 after buying an additional 93,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.