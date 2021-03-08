Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Shares Up 13.2%

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s stock price shot up 13.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.53. 125,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 220,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The company has a market cap of $5.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 11.47% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

