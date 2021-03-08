Metacrine, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MTCR) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 15th

Metacrine’s (NASDAQ:MTCR) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 15th. Metacrine had issued 6,540,000 shares in its IPO on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $85,020,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the expiration of Metacrine’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

MTCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $8.60 on Monday. Metacrine has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter valued at $31,273,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,677,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,593,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,469,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

