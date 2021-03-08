Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37,312 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,560 shares of company stock worth $3,624,422. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE MTX opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.