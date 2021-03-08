Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,892 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37,312 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

