Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Purchases 46 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban acquired 46 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £139.84 ($182.70).

LON MAB traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 311 ($4.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,166,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,531. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 217.70. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 278.57 ($3.64).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

