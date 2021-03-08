Mizuho Boosts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $90.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LivePerson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.31.

Shares of LPSN opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 458,012 shares of company stock worth $26,575,913 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,082,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

