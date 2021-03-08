Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target hoisted by Brookline Capital Management from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.56.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $132.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.53. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,543,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,652,908.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,963,969 shares of company stock worth $612,660,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after acquiring an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after acquiring an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.