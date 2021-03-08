Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) Short Interest Up 28.7% in February

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 28th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MKGI opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.50. Monaker Group has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKGI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monaker Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monaker Group by 87.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Monaker Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Monaker Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monaker Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares during the period. 6.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

