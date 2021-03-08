MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0097 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $19,957.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 216,001,074 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

