Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 217 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $82.78 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.40.

