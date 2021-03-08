Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $86.16 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $88.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

