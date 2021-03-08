Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

