Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,257 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after buying an additional 126,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,347,000 after buying an additional 67,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $499.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $508.98 and a 200-day moving average of $450.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

