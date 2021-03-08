Morgan Stanley Boosts The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $29.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KR. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.74.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,592,380. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 218,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $226,065,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 159,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.