Morgan Stanley Trims Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Target Price to $33.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Certara in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of CERT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.05. 4,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Certara has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth $7,688,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $66,678,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $3,358,000.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

