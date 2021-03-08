Morgan Stanley Trims Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Target Price to $12.00

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleido Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Shares of KLDO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.36. 2,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,035. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaleido Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.