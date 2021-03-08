Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.92

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
MOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $572.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54.
About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)
Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.
See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.