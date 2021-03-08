Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.92

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

MOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $572.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 185,657 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Movado Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Movado Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

