Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.29% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

COOP stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

