NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $28.28. 1,294,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,578,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $461,271.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,975.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $510,289.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,192,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,718,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,208. 71.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NantKwest by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NantKwest by 2,245.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 308,766 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NantKwest by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 126,192 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NantKwest by 163.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

