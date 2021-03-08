NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.68

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 1071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBSPF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. HSBC lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion and a PE ratio of 29.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

NatWest Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.