Newscrypto Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $16.75 million and $346,903.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.59 or 0.00461055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00067503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00076041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00050756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.55 or 0.00453151 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

