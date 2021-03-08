Nexus (NXS) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $86.41 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002406 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,938,266 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.