Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,120,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,028,133.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,823 shares of company stock worth $12,523,631. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $308.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $413.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

